IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.650-5.850 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.830. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IDA. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of IDACORP from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Mizuho upgraded shares of IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of IDACORP from $129.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDACORP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.20.

IDACORP Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of IDA stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.26. 105,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,800. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.70. IDACORP has a twelve month low of $86.47 and a twelve month high of $120.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.65.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. IDACORP had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $398.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.21 million. As a group, analysts forecast that IDACORP will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDACORP Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.82%.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

See Also

