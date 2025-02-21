Ieq Capital LLC Acquires 34,613 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 825.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,613 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 91.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 94 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $314.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.48.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.8 %

ALNY stock opened at $252.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.98 and a 52-week high of $304.39. The firm has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.36 and a beta of 0.35.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.17, for a total value of $246,749.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,366,003.62. This represents a 2.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 1,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.56, for a total transaction of $362,246.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,240,344.36. The trade was a 10.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,356 shares of company stock worth $22,498,551 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

Featured Articles

