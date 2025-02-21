Ieq Capital LLC Acquires 722 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $7,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 79.1% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $182.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $178.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.20. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $158.83 and a 52-week high of $188.16.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

