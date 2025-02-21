Ieq Capital LLC Buys 1,599 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $7,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5,922.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,334,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,899 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,389,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 20.4% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,796,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,032,000 after acquiring an additional 644,193 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,363,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,783,000 after acquiring an additional 413,083 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 171.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 386,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,657,000 after acquiring an additional 243,893 shares during the period.

DGRO opened at $64.26 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $55.08 and a 1-year high of $65.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.58 and a 200-day moving average of $62.44.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

