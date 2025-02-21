Ieq Capital LLC Buys 21,706 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 109.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,521 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,706 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $8,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smith Group Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth $1,616,000. Simplify Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,637 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after buying an additional 3,894 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,405,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $277,908,000 after buying an additional 452,029 shares during the last quarter. Hickory Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth $941,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,179 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IQV. BTIG Research cut IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday, February 10th. Leerink Partners reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $248.00 target price (down previously from $260.00) on shares of IQVIA in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on IQVIA in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.22.

NYSE IQV opened at $194.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.95. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $187.62 and a one year high of $261.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.21). IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 8.91%. Research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John G. Danhakl purchased 1,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $200.58 per share, for a total transaction of $255,739.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,739.50. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

