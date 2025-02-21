Ieq Capital LLC Buys 3,468 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Ieq Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $70,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 67,668.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,247,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,910,868,000 after acquiring an additional 10,232,214 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,813,061,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 121.2% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 5,660,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101,389 shares in the last quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,568,883,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,924,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,069,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187,803 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV stock opened at $613.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $601.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $584.94. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $495.94 and a 52 week high of $616.22. The company has a market capitalization of $529.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.