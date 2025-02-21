Ieq Capital LLC Buys 423,621 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 635.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 490,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 423,621 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC owned about 0.11% of Invesco worth $8,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,428,196,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Invesco by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,060,533 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $369,823,000 after buying an additional 151,408 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,248,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $179,666,000 after buying an additional 93,126 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco by 2.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,540,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $79,738,000 after buying an additional 87,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 1.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,311,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $75,715,000 after buying an additional 45,891 shares in the last quarter. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $17.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.91. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $14.16 and a fifty-two week high of $19.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.43.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. Invesco had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 12.77%. On average, analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.49%.

A number of research firms recently commented on IVZ. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Invesco from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Invesco from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Invesco in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invesco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.94.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

