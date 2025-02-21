Ieq Capital LLC Increases Stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 628.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,928 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,271 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $6,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 622.9% during the 4th quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 11,191 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after buying an additional 9,643 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Garmin by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 940 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Garmin by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,660 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GRMN opened at $228.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $128.89 and a 1 year high of $246.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.84.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 25.48% and a return on equity of 17.99%. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Garmin’s payout ratio is 38.07%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GRMN. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Garmin to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $164.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Garmin from $219.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Garmin from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Garmin from $158.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.67.

In other news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 1,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.99, for a total value of $366,270.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,743,019.88. This trade represents a 6.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

