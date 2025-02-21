Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAY) Raises Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of 0.1272 per share on Monday, April 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Iluka Resources’s previous dividend of $0.11.

Iluka Resources Trading Up 6.6 %

ILKAY stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.29. The stock had a trading volume of 447 shares, compared to its average volume of 534. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.34. Iluka Resources has a 1-year low of $13.61 and a 1-year high of $26.73.

Iluka Resources Company Profile

Iluka Resources Limited engages in the exploration, project development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands in Australia, China, rest of Asia, Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Jacinth-Ambrosia/Mid-West, Cataby/South West, Rare Earths, and United States/Murray Basin segments.

