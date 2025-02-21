Image Scan (LON:IGE) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2025

Image Scan Holdings Plc (LON:IGEGet Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2.87 ($0.04) and traded as high as GBX 2.93 ($0.04). Image Scan shares last traded at GBX 2.80 ($0.04), with a volume of 3,743 shares trading hands.

Image Scan Stock Down 3.4 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2.70. The firm has a market cap of £3.83 million, a PE ratio of -335.30 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.06, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Image Scan (LON:IGEGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported GBX 0.15 ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Image Scan had a negative return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. Sell-side analysts predict that Image Scan Holdings Plc will post 0.1297899 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Image Scan

(Get Free Report)

Image Scan Holdings Plc, through its subsidiary 3DX-Ray Limited, engages in the manufacture and sale of portable X-ray systems for security and counter-terrorism applications in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Indian Subcontinent, and the Americas. Its security products include portable systems, such as ThreatScan-LS1, ThreatScan-LS3, ThreatScan-AS1(ISC), ThreatScan-LSC, and chemical detection products; mail and baggage screening products, including AXIS-CXi screening and conveyor systems; metal detection products, including AXIS archway and walk by metal detectors; and blast protection and EOD/IEDD equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Image Scan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Image Scan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.