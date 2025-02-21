Image Scan (LON:IGE) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Image Scan Holdings Plc (LON:IGE – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2.87 ($0.04) and traded as high as GBX 2.93 ($0.04). Image Scan shares last traded at GBX 2.80 ($0.04), with a volume of 3,743 shares trading hands.

Image Scan Stock Down 3.4 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2.70. The firm has a market cap of £3.83 million, a PE ratio of -335.30 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.06, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Image Scan (LON:IGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported GBX 0.15 ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Image Scan had a negative return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. Sell-side analysts predict that Image Scan Holdings Plc will post 0.1297899 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Image Scan

Image Scan Holdings Plc, through its subsidiary 3DX-Ray Limited, engages in the manufacture and sale of portable X-ray systems for security and counter-terrorism applications in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Indian Subcontinent, and the Americas. Its security products include portable systems, such as ThreatScan-LS1, ThreatScan-LS3, ThreatScan-AS1(ISC), ThreatScan-LSC, and chemical detection products; mail and baggage screening products, including AXIS-CXi screening and conveyor systems; metal detection products, including AXIS archway and walk by metal detectors; and blast protection and EOD/IEDD equipment.

