Informatica (NYSE:INFA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 2,150,695 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 2,137,887 shares.The stock last traded at $19.79 and had previously closed at $19.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INFA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Informatica in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Informatica in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Informatica from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Baird R W cut Informatica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price target (down from $34.00) on shares of Informatica in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.67.

Informatica Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 662.39, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.38.

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.17). Informatica had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $428.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.55 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Informatica Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Informatica announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Informatica

In related news, CAO Mark Pellowski sold 10,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $271,547.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 138,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,747,187.62. This trade represents a 6.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 10,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $290,354.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 353,778 shares in the company, valued at $9,569,694.90. This trade represents a 2.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 48.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Informatica

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INFA. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Informatica in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Informatica in the third quarter worth about $38,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Informatica by 3,288.0% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Informatica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Informatica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Informatica Company Profile

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

