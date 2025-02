ING Groep NV Has $12.15 Million Stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 189.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,800 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV owned approximately 0.21% of Five Below worth $12,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FIVE. Atreides Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,649,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Five Below during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,981,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Five Below during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,829,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Five Below by 1,042.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 391,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,545,000 after buying an additional 356,776 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Five Below by 1,094.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 366,146 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,349,000 after buying an additional 335,493 shares during the period.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below Price Performance

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $89.16 on Friday. Five Below, Inc. has a one year low of $64.87 and a one year high of $212.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.26. Five Below had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $843.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

FIVE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Five Below from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Five Below from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America downgraded Five Below from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Five Below from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.32.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Five Below

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Five Below news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 5,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total transaction of $498,635.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,197,552.92. The trade was a 8.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Five Below

(Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty d├ęcor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.