ING Groep NV Has $12.15 Million Stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 189.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,800 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV owned approximately 0.21% of Five Below worth $12,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FIVE. Atreides Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,649,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Five Below during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,981,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Five Below during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,829,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Five Below by 1,042.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 391,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,545,000 after buying an additional 356,776 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Five Below by 1,094.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 366,146 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,349,000 after buying an additional 335,493 shares during the period.

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $89.16 on Friday. Five Below, Inc. has a one year low of $64.87 and a one year high of $212.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.58.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.26. Five Below had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $843.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

FIVE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Five Below from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Five Below from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America downgraded Five Below from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Five Below from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.32.

In other Five Below news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 5,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total transaction of $498,635.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,197,552.92. The trade was a 8.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

