ING Groep NV Has $17.40 Million Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

ING Groep NV increased its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 90.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,053 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,348 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $17,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 231,481 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $27,208,000 after buying an additional 69,489 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 92,404 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $10,861,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 4,294 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,614,000. Finally, Wallington Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 273,026 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $32,091,000 after buying an additional 7,245 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.18.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.3 %

TJX Companies stock opened at $123.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $138.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.35 and a twelve month high of $128.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.40.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

