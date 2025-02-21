ING Groep NV Lowers Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

ING Groep NV trimmed its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 41.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,688 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 134,069 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $73,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Finley Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.2 %

HD opened at $394.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $402.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $397.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.77 and a 12 month high of $439.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Home Depot from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Home Depot from $363.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Home Depot from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Home Depot from $465.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $433.44.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

