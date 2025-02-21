ING Groep NV Takes Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 167,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,030,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Vertiv by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Vertiv during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VRT. Melius lowered Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Vertiv from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on Vertiv from $142.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.57.

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $104.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.27. The firm has a market cap of $39.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Vertiv Holdings Co has a fifty-two week low of $55.00 and a fifty-two week high of $155.84.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a return on equity of 69.69% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 86,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total value of $11,353,152.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,562,549.57. This represents a 81.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jan Van Dokkum sold 38,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.39, for a total value of $5,271,064.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,750. This represents a 60.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

