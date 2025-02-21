Insider Buying: Downer EDI Limited (ASX:DOW) Insider Acquires 10,500 Shares of Stock

Downer EDI Limited (ASX:DOW – Get Free Report) insider Peter Barker acquired 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$5.39 ($3.45) per share, for a total transaction of A$56,542.50 ($36,245.19).

Downer EDI Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.00. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 51.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66.

Downer EDI Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be paid a $0.108 dividend. This is a positive change from Downer EDI’s previous Interim dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 2.07%. Downer EDI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 170.00%.

About Downer EDI

Downer EDI Limited operates as an integrated facilities management services provider in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Transport, Utilities, and Facilities segments. The company offers road and transport infrastructure services including road network management, routine road maintenance, asset management systems, spray sealing, asphalt laying, and manufacturing and supply of bitumen-based products, and asphalt products, as well as provides landfill diversion solutions and intelligent transport systems; and design and construction of light rail and heavy rail networks, signaling, track and station works, rail safety technology, and bridges.

