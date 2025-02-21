Insider Buying: Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ) Insider Acquires C$21,840.00 in Stock

Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ – Get Free Report) insider Glenn Pountney acquired 52,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,840.00.

Glenn Pountney also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mirasol Resources alerts:

On Wednesday, February 5th, Glenn Pountney purchased 5,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,050.00.

On Tuesday, January 28th, Glenn Pountney acquired 6,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.47 per share, with a total value of C$2,820.00.

Mirasol Resources Trading Up 2.3 %

CVE:MRZ opened at C$0.45 on Friday. Mirasol Resources Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$0.36 and a 52 week high of C$0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 8.86 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market cap of C$36.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.48.

Mirasol Resources Company Profile

Mirasol Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Chile and Argentina. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship projects include the Sobek Cu project, which covers an area of 11,100 hectares located in northern Chile; and the Inca Gold that covers an area of 16,300 hectares located on the Paleocene belt of Chile.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mirasol Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirasol Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.