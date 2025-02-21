Insider Selling: Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) insider Catriona Yale sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $498,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,769,965.76. This trade represents a 9.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Catriona Yale also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, Catriona Yale sold 9,074 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total value of $264,144.14.

Akero Therapeutics Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Akero Therapeutics stock traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 851,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 17.25 and a quick ratio of 17.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -13.82 and a beta of -0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.56 and a 200 day moving average of $31.49. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.86 and a 12 month high of $58.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 764.3% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Akero Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000.

AKRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $56.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $46.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $42.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Akero Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.86.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

