Insider Selling: Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB) CFO Sells 34,474 Shares of Stock

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Truett Tate sold 34,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.07, for a total value of $3,174,021.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 244,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,487,360.94. The trade was a 12.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Michael Truett Tate also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 4th, Michael Truett Tate sold 16,000 shares of Astera Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $1,885,440.00.
- On Monday, December 2nd, Michael Truett Tate sold 167,000 shares of Astera Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total value of $17,190,980.00.
Astera Labs Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ALAB traded down $1.47 on Thursday, reaching $88.43. The company had a trading volume of 3,857,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,509,518. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.22 and a 52-week high of $147.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion and a PE ratio of -51.12.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALAB shares. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Astera Labs from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Astera Labs in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Astera Labs from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Astera Labs from $142.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.33.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALAB. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Astera Labs by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 45,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 20,388 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Astera Labs in the 3rd quarter worth $530,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astera Labs in the 3rd quarter worth $361,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Astera Labs by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,156,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,575,000 after purchasing an additional 159,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii acquired a new stake in shares of Astera Labs in the 3rd quarter worth $1,409,000. 60.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Astera Labs Company Profile
Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.
