Insider Selling: Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA) CTO Sells $16,670.25 in Stock

Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Free Report) CTO Mark Plavsic sold 2,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $16,670.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 209,456 shares in the company, valued at $1,623,284. The trade was a 1.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Aura Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of Aura Biosciences stock opened at $7.63 on Friday. Aura Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.63 and a 52-week high of $12.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.01 and a 200-day moving average of $8.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 0.29.

Institutional Trading of Aura Biosciences

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aura Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Aura Biosciences by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 136,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 29,618 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Aura Biosciences by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 390,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 118,000 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Aura Biosciences by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 44,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 15,951 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Aura Biosciences by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 8,709 shares during the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AURA. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Aura Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Lifesci Capital upgraded Aura Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

About Aura Biosciences

Aura Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision immunotherapies to treat a range of solid tumors. The company's proprietary platform enables the targeting of a range of solid tumors using virus-like particles conjugated with drugs or loaded with nucleic acids to create virus-like drug conjugates.

See Also

