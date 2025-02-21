Insider Selling: BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Director Sells $6,091,398.72 in Stock

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) Director Robert V. Vitale sold 79,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total value of $6,091,398.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 982,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,707,670.24. The trade was a 7.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NYSE BRBR opened at $74.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.86. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.06 and a 1 year high of $80.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.20.
BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 130.14%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.
BRBR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on BellRing Brands from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on BellRing Brands from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on BellRing Brands from $61.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on BellRing Brands from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.87.
BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.
