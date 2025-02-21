Insider Selling: Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) EVP Sells 200 Shares of Stock

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) EVP Adam Inzirillo sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.67, for a total transaction of $41,934.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,872.31. This trade represents a 9.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Adam Inzirillo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 10th, Adam Inzirillo sold 80 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.66, for a total value of $16,932.80.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

Shares of CBOE stock traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $210.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 811,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,769. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $199.77. The company has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.68. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.13 and a 1-year high of $221.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.04). Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 22.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is presently 34.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on CBOE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $232.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.86.

Institutional Trading of Cboe Global Markets

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 15,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 10,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

