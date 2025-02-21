Insider Selling: Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON) COO Sells 1,610 Shares of Stock

Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) COO Jonathan Yen-Wen Yu sold 1,610 shares of Disc Medicine stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $87,873.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,555 shares in the company, valued at $2,213,491.90. This represents a 3.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Disc Medicine Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Disc Medicine stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.35. The stock had a trading volume of 369,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,546. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.46 and its 200 day moving average is $55.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 0.73. Disc Medicine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.60 and a twelve month high of $77.60.

Get Disc Medicine alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IRON. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Disc Medicine by 798.4% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Disc Medicine during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Disc Medicine by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Disc Medicine by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Disc Medicine during the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IRON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Disc Medicine from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James raised shares of Disc Medicine from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up from $83.00) on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Disc Medicine from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.90.

Get Our Latest Analysis on IRON

About Disc Medicine

(Get Free Report)

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Disc Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Disc Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.