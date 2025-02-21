Insider Selling: EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) CTO Sells 6,609 Shares of Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) CTO David Brainard sold 6,609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.49, for a total transaction of $142,027.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 156,783 shares in the company, valued at $3,369,266.67. The trade was a 4.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

David Brainard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 6th, David Brainard sold 3,675 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total transaction of $71,736.00.

On Thursday, December 26th, David Brainard sold 29,248 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total transaction of $582,912.64.

On Tuesday, December 17th, David Brainard sold 14,590 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total transaction of $254,449.60.

EverQuote Price Performance

EVER traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.78. 467,863 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,052. The firm has a market capitalization of $734.42 million, a P/E ratio of 61.10 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.63 and a 200 day moving average of $20.18. EverQuote, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.28 and a 12-month high of $28.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EVER has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised shares of EverQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $36.50 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EverQuote has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EverQuote

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVER. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of EverQuote by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 104,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 41,222 shares during the period. Warm Springs Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the 4th quarter worth about $1,499,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of EverQuote by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 12,118 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of EverQuote by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 371,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,428,000 after purchasing an additional 119,189 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of EverQuote by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 52,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

