Insider Selling: Iluka Resources Limited (ASX:ILU) Insider Sells 1,219,369 Shares of Stock

Iluka Resources Limited (ASX:ILU – Get Free Report) insider Thomas (Tom) O’Leary sold 1,219,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$4.50 ($2.88), for a total transaction of A$5,487,160.50 ($3,517,410.58).

Iluka Resources Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.

Iluka Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Iluka Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.70%.

Iluka Resources Company Profile

Iluka Resources Limited engages in the exploration, project development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands in Australia, China, rest of Asia, Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Jacinth-Ambrosia/Mid-West, Cataby/South West, Rare Earths, and United States/Murray Basin segments.

