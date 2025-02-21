Insider Selling: Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) CFO Sells $199,900.00 in Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) CFO Dan Jedda sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $199,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,555 shares in the company, valued at $5,652,672.25. This trade represents a 3.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Dan Jedda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 14th, Dan Jedda sold 5,000 shares of Roku stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.40, for a total transaction of $502,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Dan Jedda sold 1,000 shares of Roku stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $77,180.00.

On Monday, December 16th, Dan Jedda sold 1,000 shares of Roku stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.73, for a total transaction of $82,730.00.

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $92.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.73. The company has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.26 and a beta of 2.05. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.33 and a 12-month high of $104.96.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Roku had a negative return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ROKU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $92.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on Roku from $70.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citizens Jmp raised Roku to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Roku from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Roku by 369.9% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Raelipskie Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roku in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Roku by 4,091.7% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

