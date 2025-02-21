Insider Selling: Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) CEO Sells 73,450 Shares of Stock

Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) CEO John Schmitz sold 73,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $957,053.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,825,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,811,417.84. This trade represents a 2.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

John Schmitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 11th, John Schmitz sold 26,550 shares of Select Water Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $349,398.00.

Select Water Solutions Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:WTTR opened at $12.44 on Friday. Select Water Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $15.14. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 41.45 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.27 and its 200 day moving average is $12.41.

Select Water Solutions Announces Dividend

Select Water Solutions ( NYSE:WTTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.14). Select Water Solutions had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $349.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.62 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Select Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. Select Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup boosted their target price on Select Water Solutions from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

Institutional Trading of Select Water Solutions

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Select Water Solutions by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 167,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 9,188 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Select Water Solutions by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 8,454 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Select Water Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,277,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Select Water Solutions by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 51,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Select Water Solutions by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 81,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 24,518 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Select Water Solutions Company Profile

Select Water Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and chemical solutions to the energy industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Chemical Technologies. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water sourcing, water transfer, flowback and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various surface rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

Featured Articles

