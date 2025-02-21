Insider Selling: Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) SVP Sells 465 Shares of Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) SVP Anirma Gupta sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total value of $10,081.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 574,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,463,615.20. This represents a 0.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Anirma Gupta sold 456 shares of Unity Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $10,469.76.

NYSE U opened at $27.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.99. Unity Software Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.90 and a twelve month high of $33.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Unity Software last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.05. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 11.30% and a negative net margin of 40.47%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on U shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Unity Software from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Unity Software from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Benchmark raised Unity Software from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Unity Software in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Unity Software from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $22.81.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in U. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Planning Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

