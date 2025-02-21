Insider Selling: Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) EVP Sells $1,271,940.00 in Stock

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) EVP Stephen Cavoli sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total transaction of $1,271,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,703 shares in the company, valued at $5,899,669.23. This represents a 17.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Stephen Cavoli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 14th, Stephen Cavoli sold 34,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total transaction of $1,253,920.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $37.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.46. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.62 and a fifty-two week high of $41.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.32. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 27.39%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

VIRT has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Virtu Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.36.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Virtu Financial by 172.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 45.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

