Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) CFO Sara Bonstein Sells 18,322 Shares

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) CFO Sara Bonstein sold 18,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $1,471,439.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,863 shares in the company, valued at $9,545,887.53. This trade represents a 13.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Sara Bonstein also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Insmed alerts:

On Tuesday, February 11th, Sara Bonstein sold 13,302 shares of Insmed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,064,160.00.

On Thursday, February 6th, Sara Bonstein sold 28,390 shares of Insmed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total value of $2,296,751.00.

On Friday, January 10th, Sara Bonstein sold 1,066 shares of Insmed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total value of $67,925.52.

On Tuesday, January 7th, Sara Bonstein sold 3,470 shares of Insmed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.70, for a total value of $227,979.00.

Insmed Stock Down 0.3 %

INSM stock opened at $83.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.52. Insmed Incorporated has a 52-week low of $21.92 and a 52-week high of $84.28. The company has a current ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.15). As a group, research analysts forecast that Insmed Incorporated will post -5.42 EPS for the current year.

INSM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Insmed from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Insmed from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Insmed in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.86.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on INSM

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insmed

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,218,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,257,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,796 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Insmed by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 12,960,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $894,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463,261 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Insmed by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,704,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $877,113,000 after acquiring an additional 123,429 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Insmed by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,116,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $491,357,000 after acquiring an additional 593,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Insmed by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,087,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,243,000 after acquiring an additional 273,759 shares in the last quarter.

About Insmed

(Get Free Report)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.