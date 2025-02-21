Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) CEO Sells $2,287,014.41 in Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) CEO John T. Hall sold 33,227 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total value of $2,287,014.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,258,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,947,786.08. The trade was a 0.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Intapp Stock Down 4.7 %

INTA traded down $3.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,297,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,984. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -227.96 and a beta of 0.74. Intapp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.36 and a 1-year high of $77.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.36.

Get Intapp alerts:

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.25). Intapp had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 4.78%. On average, research analysts forecast that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INTA. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Intapp from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Intapp in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Intapp from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Intapp from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Intapp from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.45.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Intapp

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intapp

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intapp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intapp in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Intapp in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intapp by 1,054.0% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intapp by 273.8% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intapp

(Get Free Report)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.