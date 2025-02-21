Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Stock Rating Lowered by Oppenheimer

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Friday,Finviz reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ITGR. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Integer in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Integer from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Integer from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Integer from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Integer in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.56.

Shares of ITGR stock opened at $135.91 on Friday. Integer has a twelve month low of $97.49 and a twelve month high of $146.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.13.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.03). Integer had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 6.70%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Integer will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Integer by 3.0% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 538,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $69,943,000 after purchasing an additional 15,446 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Integer by 23.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 151,397 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,682,000 after purchasing an additional 28,572 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Integer by 17.4% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Integer by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 369 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Integer by 3.5% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 290,120 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,716,000 after purchasing an additional 9,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

