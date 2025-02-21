Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Acquired by Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange comprises about 2.3% of Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $14,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,647,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 73,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,022,000 after buying an additional 4,787 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 46,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,500,000 after buying an additional 11,648 shares in the last quarter. Avantra Family Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $702,000. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 728,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,515,000 after buying an additional 61,110 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 10,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total transaction of $1,761,252.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,661,008.24. The trade was a 32.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 6,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.99, for a total transaction of $1,141,209.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,001,144.28. The trade was a 27.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,196 shares of company stock valued at $10,840,972 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.0 %

ICE stock opened at $167.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $95.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.94, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.34 and a 1 year high of $169.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 23.42%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 37.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ICE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.80.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

