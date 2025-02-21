InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Receives “Underweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their underweight rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 7,800 ($98.83) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 95 ($1.20) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, InterContinental Hotels Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 5,898.75 ($74.74).

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IHG

InterContinental Hotels Group Price Performance

About InterContinental Hotels Group

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group stock opened at GBX 9,922 ($125.72) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is £100.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 8,970.14. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 52 week low of GBX 7,032 ($89.10) and a 52 week high of £109.75 ($139.06). The company has a market capitalization of £19.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -162.30.

(Get Free Report)

Our presence

IHG® Hotels & Resorts is a global hospitality company,

with 19 hotel brands, one of the industry’s largest

loyalty programmes, over 6,300 open hotels in more

than 100 countries, and a further 1,800 hotels in our

development pipeline.

Our ambition

To deliver industry-leading growth in our scale,

enterprise platform and performance, doing so

sustainably for all stakeholders, including our hotel

owners, guests and society as a whole.

Our strategy

To use our scale and expertise to create the

exceptional guest experiences and owner returns

needed to grow our brands in the industry’s most

valuable markets and segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.