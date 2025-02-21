InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Receives “Underweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their underweight rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 7,800 ($98.83) price objective on the stock.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 95 ($1.20) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, InterContinental Hotels Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 5,898.75 ($74.74).
InterContinental Hotels Group Price Performance
About InterContinental Hotels Group
Our presence
IHG® Hotels & Resorts is a global hospitality company,
with 19 hotel brands, one of the industry’s largest
loyalty programmes, over 6,300 open hotels in more
than 100 countries, and a further 1,800 hotels in our
development pipeline.
Our ambition
To deliver industry-leading growth in our scale,
enterprise platform and performance, doing so
sustainably for all stakeholders, including our hotel
owners, guests and society as a whole.
Our strategy
To use our scale and expertise to create the
exceptional guest experiences and owner returns
needed to grow our brands in the industry’s most
valuable markets and segments.
