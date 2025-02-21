International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Price Target Lowered to $104.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $107.00 to $104.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on IFF. Bank of America cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Vertical Research raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Argus upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.50.

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $80.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a PE ratio of 85.36, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.55. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52-week low of $72.94 and a 52-week high of $106.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.84.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Flavors & Fragrances

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IFF. Freemont Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,143,882,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at about $452,363,000. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 31,437,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,658,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355,381 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,664,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $478,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,489,741 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $464,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

