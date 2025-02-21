Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Acquired by Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $5,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ISRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bernstein Bank increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. CICC Research initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $560.00 to $688.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.00, for a total transaction of $202,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,967,734. This trade represents a 6.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jamie Samath sold 188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.00, for a total value of $101,332.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,757 shares in the company, valued at $4,720,023. This represents a 2.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,348 shares of company stock valued at $3,587,582 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $606.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $564.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $523.46. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $364.17 and a 12 month high of $616.00. The company has a market capitalization of $216.05 billion, a PE ratio of 94.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

