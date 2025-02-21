Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS) Shares Bought by Aspen Investment Management Inc

Aspen Investment Management Inc raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,080 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.1% of Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Aspen Investment Management Inc owned 0.10% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 55.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,595,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,478,000 after buying an additional 1,643,265 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,386,000. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,168,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421,981 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 3,261.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 682,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,746,000 after purchasing an additional 662,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,385,000.

NASDAQ:BSCS opened at $20.26 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.65 and a one year high of $20.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.31.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were issued a $0.0754 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

