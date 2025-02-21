Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.21), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $13.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.18 million. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 30.67%.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Stock Performance

Invesco Mortgage Capital stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.95. 470,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,198,831. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 12 month low of $7.47 and a 12 month high of $9.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.49. The company has a market cap of $543.47 million, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.88.

Get Invesco Mortgage Capital alerts:

Invesco Mortgage Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests, finances, and manages mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.