Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.21), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $13.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.18 million. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 30.67%.
Invesco Mortgage Capital Stock Performance
Invesco Mortgage Capital stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.95. 470,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,198,831. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 12 month low of $7.47 and a 12 month high of $9.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.49. The company has a market cap of $543.47 million, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.88.
Invesco Mortgage Capital Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is 133.33%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Research Report on Invesco Mortgage Capital
Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile
Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests, finances, and manages mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Mortgage Capital
- How to Profit From Growth Investing
- 3 Stocks Poised to Thrive as NVIDIA Dominates the AI Boom
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- MercadoLibre: High-Growth EM Stock With 100% Upside Potential
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- As the Magnificent 7 Stalls, These 3 Stocks Are Gaining Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.