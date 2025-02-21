Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises about 1.0% of Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. PayPay Securities Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 276.9% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Hoese & Co LLP grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 60.0% during the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $537.23 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $413.07 and a 1 year high of $540.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $523.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $500.07.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

