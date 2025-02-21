Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,854 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.12% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $12,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPHQ. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA SPHQ opened at $70.95 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $71.22. The company has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.81 and a 200-day moving average of $67.47.
Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.
