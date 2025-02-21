Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,854 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.12% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $12,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPHQ. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHQ opened at $70.95 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $71.22. The company has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.81 and a 200-day moving average of $67.47.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.