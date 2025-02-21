Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) is RPS Advisory Solutions LLC’s 7th Largest Position

RPS Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 537.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,299 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF comprises about 2.7% of RPS Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. RPS Advisory Solutions LLC owned about 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $4,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 6,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,823,000 after buying an additional 50,322 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 5,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 822,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,071,000 after buying an additional 122,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 290,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,502,000 after buying an additional 35,469 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XLG opened at $51.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.65. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $39.75 and a 1 year high of $51.80.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

