Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February 21st (AG, AKAM, ALIT, ALTR, ARDX, AXTI, BAND, BBIO, BIGC, BKNG)

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT)

had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) had its strong-buy rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James. Raymond James currently has a $13.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $15.00.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $5.50 target price on the stock.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at B. Riley. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $5.50.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $95.00 price target on the stock.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $5,120.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $4,900.00.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. Raymond James currently has a $170.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $180.00.

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $28.00 price target on the stock.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $45.00 price target on the stock.

CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at B. Riley. They currently have a $21.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $16.00.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. B. Riley currently has a $49.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $44.00.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Roth Mkm. Roth Mkm currently has a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $350.00 price target on the stock.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley currently has a $36.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $34.00.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $17.00.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They currently have a $13.50 price target on the stock.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $52.00 target price on the stock.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $115.00 target price on the stock.

BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James. They currently have a $59.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $39.00.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They currently have a $84.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $88.00.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $90.00 target price on the stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at D. Boral Capital. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $185.00 price target on the stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a $328.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $294.00.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Chardan Capital. Chardan Capital currently has a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $48.00 target price on the stock.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research. Barrington Research currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $180.00 price target on the stock.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at TD Securities. They currently have a $140.00 target price on the stock.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $74.00 target price on the stock.

Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) had its strong-buy rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $17.00.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Roth Mkm. They currently have a $108.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $97.00.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $115.00 target price on the stock.

Block (NYSE:XYZ) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $42.00 price target on the stock.

