Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February 21st (AG, AKAM, ALIT, ALTR, ARDX, AXTI, BAND, BBIO, BIGC, BKNG)

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2025

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, February 21st:

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) had its strong-buy rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James. Raymond James currently has a $13.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $15.00.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $5.50 target price on the stock.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at B. Riley. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $5.50.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $95.00 price target on the stock.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $5,120.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $4,900.00.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. Raymond James currently has a $170.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $180.00.

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $28.00 price target on the stock.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $45.00 price target on the stock.

CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at B. Riley. They currently have a $21.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $16.00.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. B. Riley currently has a $49.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $44.00.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Roth Mkm. Roth Mkm currently has a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $350.00 price target on the stock.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley currently has a $36.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $34.00.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $17.00.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They currently have a $13.50 price target on the stock.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $52.00 target price on the stock.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $115.00 target price on the stock.

BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James. They currently have a $59.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $39.00.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They currently have a $84.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $88.00.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $90.00 target price on the stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at D. Boral Capital. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $185.00 price target on the stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a $328.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $294.00.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Chardan Capital. Chardan Capital currently has a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $48.00 target price on the stock.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research. Barrington Research currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $180.00 price target on the stock.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at TD Securities. They currently have a $140.00 target price on the stock.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $74.00 target price on the stock.

Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) had its strong-buy rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $17.00.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Roth Mkm. They currently have a $108.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $97.00.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $115.00 target price on the stock.

Block (NYSE:XYZ) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $42.00 price target on the stock.

