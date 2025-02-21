Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV Acquires 16,530 Shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 899,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,530 shares during the period. International Money Express accounts for about 8.2% of Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV owned 2.89% of International Money Express worth $18,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IMXI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 90.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of International Money Express by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. 272 Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in International Money Express by 433.9% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 30,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 24,891 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMXI opened at $18.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. International Money Express, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.17 and a 12 month high of $23.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $562.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.87.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on International Money Express from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on International Money Express from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of International Money Express from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

International Money Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

