Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV Buys 1,061 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,288 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Canadian Natural Resources comprises about 3.3% of Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $7,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CNQ. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 30,132 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 93,862 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,993 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

CNQ opened at $30.69 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $28.65 and a fifty-two week high of $41.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.90 and a 200 day moving average of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $64.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.45.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CNQ shares. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

