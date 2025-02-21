Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Has $1.14 Million Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV reduced its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 972.0% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Costello Asset Management INC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2,142.9% in the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 47,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.84, for a total value of $8,604,804.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,189,463.68. This trade represents a 54.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 90,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.84, for a total transaction of $14,819,328.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 172,814 shares in the company, valued at $28,313,845.76. This represents a 34.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on PG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $186.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $196.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.53.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $167.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $392.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $153.52 and a 12-month high of $180.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.00% and a net margin of 18.35%. The company had revenue of $21.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.17%.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

