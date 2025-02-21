Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Sells 417 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lowered its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,331 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in HP were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in HP in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in HP during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in HP during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HPQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of HP from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of HP from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. HSBC lowered shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on HP from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.68.

HP Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $34.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.10 and its 200-day moving average is $34.81. The firm has a market cap of $32.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.05. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.42 and a 1-year high of $39.79.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 253.39%. HP’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.2894 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 10,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total transaction of $353,427.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,680.32. This represents a 13.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 137,094 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total transaction of $4,997,076.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,253,964.40. This trade represents a 60.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 273,035 shares of company stock worth $9,670,068 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

