Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Sells 768 Shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lowered its stake in shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 768 shares during the period. Bel Fuse accounts for approximately 2.1% of Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV owned 0.42% of Bel Fuse worth $4,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bel Fuse by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 289,298 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $22,716,000 after buying an additional 6,250 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Bel Fuse by 11.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 256,172 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $20,109,000 after buying an additional 25,607 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Bel Fuse by 7.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 179,503 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,093,000 after buying an additional 12,007 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bel Fuse by 122.8% during the third quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 120,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,489,000 after buying an additional 66,621 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Bel Fuse by 15.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,789 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,934,000 after buying an additional 15,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bel Fuse

In related news, VP Joseph Francis Berry sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $80,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,246.90. This trade represents a 11.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bel Fuse Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BELFB opened at $84.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 4.00. Bel Fuse Inc. has a one year low of $45.74 and a one year high of $92.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.17.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The electronics maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($1.10). The company had revenue of $149.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.41 million. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 12.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bel Fuse Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bel Fuse Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Bel Fuse in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Bel Fuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Bel Fuse from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company’s products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries.

