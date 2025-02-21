Iqbal J. Hussain Sells 6,000 Shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) Stock

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) General Counsel Iqbal J. Hussain sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total transaction of $97,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 105,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,145.48. The trade was a 5.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ CNTA opened at $16.75 on Friday. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $19.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 21.52 and a current ratio of 21.52.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 545,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,140,000 after purchasing an additional 29,266 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 6,685 shares in the last quarter. Stempoint Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 667.3% during the fourth quarter. Stempoint Capital LP now owns 641,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,753,000 after purchasing an additional 558,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CNTA. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.83.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines for patients. Its products pipeline includes SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of narcolepsy and other sleep disorders.

