iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $77.53 and last traded at $77.67, with a volume of 12496 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.08.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $811.81 million, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.71.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $1.5096 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Asia 50 ETF

iShares Asia 50 ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finley Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Aviso Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 1,433.3% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

