iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $77.53 and last traded at $77.67, with a volume of 12496 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.08.
iShares Asia 50 ETF Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $811.81 million, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.71.
iShares Asia 50 ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $1.5096 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.
iShares Asia 50 ETF Company Profile
iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.
