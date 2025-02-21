iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Acquired by Mattern Capital Management LLC

Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 556.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 23.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,435 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 700,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,113,000 after acquiring an additional 7,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ISTB opened at $47.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.08. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.65 and a fifty-two week high of $48.75.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1632 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.